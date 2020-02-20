Shocking 'How To Cheat?' Lecture Spurs Yogi Govt Action; Minister Makes Flying Squad Visit

After a shocking video went viral about the school manager of a college in Mau giving instructions to students on how to cheat in an exam, a surprise inspection was conducted at examination centers by Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi on Thursday.

All arrangements are put in place: Gulab Devi

Minister Gulab Devi informed that fifty-six lakh students are appearing for the exam and all arrangements are in place so that the exams are conducted smoothly. She also said that the teachers are not under any pressure. The annual Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams are underway across the state.

Manager arrested: Mau District Magistrate

Shortly after the video of the Manager, Praveen Mall, of Harivansh Memorial Inter College went viral, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi informed that the manager has been arrested. Tripathi had earlier assured to take cognizance of the matter and asserted that strict action will be taken against the manager.

Mau District Magistrate, Gyan Prakash Tripathi: Taking cognizance of the viral video (in which a teacher can be seen advising students to cheat), manager of Harivansh Inter College has been arrested. (19.02.20) pic.twitter.com/cEOoj8Y2H9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2020

Manager tutoring students on how to cheat in exam

Manager Praveen Mall of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, Mau, on Thursday gave instructions to students appearing for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, saying "Write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught". The manager asked students to show their answer sheets to each other and to answer all questions with the help of cheating.

He also asked them to behave well if caught with 'chits'. "It is for your own good. Maintain discipline if you are caught," he instructed the students, to which they responded in agreement. "Do not leave any question, no one sees what is written, leave a 100 rupee note in the answer sheet, the teacher will give you marks with eyes closed", he said.

#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says 'write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught'. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020

