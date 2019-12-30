UP Minister Says 'seven Generations Of Rioters Will Remember Action Taken Against Them'

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla spoke strong words against the vandals and rioters of the anti-CAA protests in the state of UP stating that the state government will take such a strict action against them that their "seven generations will remember it." Anand Swaroop Shukla came out in support of the police action against the protesters who took to violent means during the anti-CAA protest in the state. The police in UP has arrested over 1,113 people while another 5500 people are in preventive detention.

"In the future, such action will be taken against the rioters that there seven generations will remember it," said the UP minister.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1,113 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, and Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

'Main job is to raise anti-national slogans'

Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday said that the universities had only worked on the opposition, with protests. Terming the students anti-national, he said they were studying on 'Indian money' but 'working for others'. He also warned the protestors that they would have to pay for the public property which they damage. "Law is equal for everyone and every religion. We have not given permission to anyone to damage public property in the name of religion. Public property is not for an individual. It is our responsibility to save public property and it is our responsibility to make them aware that if you do such a thing then you have to pay for it."

