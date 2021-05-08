UP: Minor Girl Critical After Being Brutally Assaulted For Resisting Rape Bid In Moradabad

In yet another horrific incident of crime reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a minor boy allegedly thrashed a 12-year-old girl after she resisted his attempt to rape her. The 12-year-old suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She is currently in critical condition.

The victim and the accused, both minors, reside in the same neighbourhood within the limits of the Majhola police station in Moradabad. As per reports, the boy brutally assaulted the girl after she resisted a rape attempt by him. When she fell unconscious, the accused fled on a bike. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms, sparking massive public outrage.

The girl was taken to the Moradabad district hospital after the incident. The doctors referred her to a higher medical facility due to her critical condition. The accused has been taken into custody by the police and a case has been registered against him under sections 376 (rape) and 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354B (assault) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, UP Child Rights Commission chairperson Dr Vishesh Kumar Gupta wrote a letter to Moradabad police demanding swift action in the case.

