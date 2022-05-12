UP Minority Minister Says National Anthem In Madrasas Will Imbibe 'patriotism' In Children

As the Uttar Pradesh government has now made it mandatory for all students and teachers in Madrasa of the state to sing national anthem before commencing the classes, state minority minister Danish Azad hailed the state government's decision and stated that this will instill patriotism among the children of the Madrasa.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Uttar Pradesh Minority Minister said, "I welcome the move by the government. This will inspire the students to be patriotic. Classes will begin post the singing of the national anthem in the madarsas. The decision has been taken by the government to instill the feeling of patriotism. Once the order is issued, it will be implemented everywhere in the state."

On the other hand, BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi stated, "It is important for children in every institute to have a feeling of patriotism towards the country and work for the welfare of the nation together, and that is why the government too this decision."

Reciting National Anthem mandatory in Madrasas across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all students and teachers in Madrasa of the state to sing national anthem before commencing the classes. The order has been implemented from May 12. Danish Azad Ansari, minority state minister of UP has passed this order. The decision was taken in the meeting of UP Madrasa education board on March 24.

The order of implementation was passed on May 9. As per the order, the schools will continue with the previously sung religious prayers along with the national anthem- "Jana Gana Mana". The Madrasas were closed from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramzan. The schools has reopened on Thursday, May 12 and the order has been implemented from today. The order will be applicable in all recognized, aided and non-aided madrasas. The decision has come almost five years after the UP Madrasa Board had made the recital of National anthem and flag hoisting mandatory on independence day, in the year 2017.