UP Monkeypox Scare: 3 Out Of 5 Suspected Samples Test Negative, Reports Of 2 More Awaited

In Uttar Pradesh, an investigation of 5 suspected samples of the Monkeypox virus is being conducted in Lucknow. As per the reports, 3 samples out of 5, that were sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU) have now tested negative. The remaining two samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune where the results are awaited.

Republic TV has learned that on the basis of symptoms in the patients, one sample each was taken from Auraiya, Firozabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar by the health department and was sent to KGMU for a detailed investigation. The samples were found negative during the test. Two samples that were collected from Ghaziabad have been sent to NIV Pune and the report has not been received yet.

Monkeypox cases in India

Amid the recent monkeypox scare that has surfaced in India, fresh cases have been suspected from various cities across the country including the first from Bihar, and the second from Delhi and Telangana respectively. Other suspected cases, one each has been reported from the national capital and Telangana. A case has been reported from Patna where a person has developed symptoms of the disease. Following the same, Bihar Health Minister while speaking to ANI said that a high-level meeting has been held regarding monkeypox where discussions were held over its symptoms, testing and all other details related to it.

On the other hand, another case has been suspected from Telangana's Khamma district at the same time. According to local reports, the man who is a worker in a village in Telangana's Khammam has recently developed symptoms related to the disease following which he was referred to a private hospital.

What is Monkeypox?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. It is commonly found in Central western Africa amid densely populated tropical rainforests. The virus can spread from animal to human as well as can be transmitted from human to human. Symptoms of Monkeypox include a typical fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and rash or lesions on the skin, that last for 2-4 weeks, WHO outlines. It can be fatal, even though it's usually milder than smallpox, EMA says.

The WHO on July 21 declared Monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern." So far, 71 countries reported at least 15,400 cases, including India, the US CDC reported. The cases skyrocketed since early May mostly in West and Central African countries, where the disease has already been declared endemic for a long time.

(Image: AP)