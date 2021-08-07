UP Monsoon: Heavy Rains Lead To Rise In River Level; Downpours Continue In Several Areas

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers were seen in most areas of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian meteorological department (IMD). River levels in many places have risen to dangerous levels as a result of severe rains. IMD tweeted on Saturday, August 7, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Hapur (UP), Shamli (UP), Amroha (UP), Moradabad (UP), Rampur (UP), Jattari (UP), Karnal (Haryana), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) & adjoining areas during next 2 hrs (issued at 8:40 a.m.)."

Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh

According to news agency ANI, Heavy rainfall leads to a rise in the water level of rivers in Prayagraj to dangerous levels. Water finds its way into people's homes. A local said, "Residents, most of them students, are facing severe problems. Most students are planning to return to their homes." Also, The River Ganga surged as a result of the monsoon rains, and the Bade Hanuman Mandir was partially flooded in Prayagraj. "It's a long-awaited moment and a sign of a happy year," said the head priest of the Bade Hanuman Temple.

Prayagraj fltod

#WATCH | Due to heavy rainfall, water level of rivers in Prayagraj have risen to dangerous levels. Water enters people's homes.



"Residents, most of them students, are facing severe problems. Most students are planning to return to their homes," says a local

The rise in water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers has inundated the low-lying regions of Prayagraj, putting the local administration on high alert. However, the Taj Mahal's splendour is enhanced by the swollen Yamuna river. Antaryami Pradhan, a tourist from Odisha's Sambalpur, stated, "I have visited the Taj Mahal so many times in the past. But this time, the increased water level in the Yamuna is giving a different experience."

Impact of heavy rainfall

On the other hand, Boatmen in Varanasi have been prohibited from putting their boats out on the rivers due to the rising water level. A boatman said, "First Covid & now due to rising water levels we're not allowed to take our boats in rivers. It has left us in a state of poverty. We received no relief from govt either."

Rainfall ranged from moderate to extremely heavy in several areas of the state including, Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Etah, Bijnor, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Kanpur city, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Etawah, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, and Ghazipur.

According to news agency PTI, earlier this week, Tehrauli (Jhansi) received 17 centimetres of rain, while Mahroni received 11 centimetres (Lalitpur). Kulpahar (Mahoba) and Chilaghat (Jhansi) each received 9 cm, Beberu (Banda) and Dhaurahara (Kheri) each received 7 cm, and Talbehat (Lalitpur), Mauranipur (Jhansi), Mahoba, Banda, and Nautanwa each received 7 cm (Maharajganj).

Picture Credit: @ANINewsUP/Twitter