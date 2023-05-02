UP Municipal Polls 2023: CM Yogi To Address Election Rally In Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election campaign in Prayagraj in favour of BJP candidates who are in the fray for the urban local bodies elections, confirmed the BJP office bearers.

BJP mayoral candidate and party's city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani informed that CM Yogi will address an election meeting at Leader Road press ground in Lukerganj under the Allahabad west assembly constituency area at 10 am. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the top brass of the state government will be present at the public meeting.

Notably, the election campaign for the first phase of the civic polls is set to end today at 5 pm. The municipal elections will be held on May 4 and 11 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

The first phase of polling will be held on May 4 for municipal corporation seats including among others PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur. The BJP candidates are in sharp contrast to the opposition parties that have fielded family-backed candidates. BJP has given tickets to the party workers.

A total of 4.32 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. The number of voters has increased by 96.33 lakhs compared to the 2017 civic polls.

Make lotus bloom in both civic polls: CM Yogi

Earlier this month, while addressing a poll campaign, Yogi Adityanath stated that triple engine government is mandatory for uninterrupted, rapid development of the state and the prosperity of its people. He appealed to people to start preparing the strategy for making lotus bloom in both municipal elections and the parliamentary elections, which will be held in 2024.

He further stated that development in Uttar Pradesh is taking place in every field. "Infrastructure has improved by leaps and bounds in the state in the last six years. No criminal can walk today with his head held high. Mafias and gangsters are getting the treatment they deserve under the law".

"The development being witnessed in Gorakhpur today suggests that this could have happened earlier also, but there was lack of will on the part of the then government".