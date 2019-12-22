Uttar Pradesh: Students From All Walks Of Life In Wazirganj School Learn Sanskrit

A school in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh stands out for its unique teaching methods, as students from all faiths and walks of life are taught Sanskrit. Reportedly, students of Vivekanand Sanskrit Higher Secondary School in Wazirganj of Gonda district, not only recite Sanskrit hymns with impeccable pronunciation but also sing ''shloka'' from the Bhagavad Gita with remarkable clarity. Students of all faiths sit together to study Vedas, astrology, philosophy and rituals along with verses from the Gita setting a commendable example of unity and secularism.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Security Tightened Ahead Of Court's Verdict In 2007 Kachahri Blast Case

About half-a-dozen Muslim students enrolled in the school recite the ''Gayatri Mantra'' and Sanskrit verses with perfect ease. Their parents are proud of them. Vivekanand Sanskrit Higher Secondary School is located next to the Wazirganj Development Block Headquarters on Gonda-Ayodhya Highway. At least seven Muslim students passed the Class 10 exam with the Sanskrit language as a subject in 2018 and 2019 each.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 218 Arrested From Lucknow Over Anti-CAA Protest

Ashwani Kumar Singh, Principal, Sanskrit School, Wazirganj, said, "This is a government-aided school. Though the school was established in 1981, Muslim students started enrolling from 1994. This year, out of a total of 132 students, 7 are Muslims. There is no discrimination here based on religion." "I have learned by heart the ''shloka'' of Gita and other Sanskrit verses. My parents want me to pursue further studies through Sanskrit, which is my favorite subject, too." said Sahil Raza, a student studying in the school.

Another student said, "Sanskrit is the mother of all languages, so I have decided to study Sanskrit."Most of the Muslim parents who send their wards to this school are farmers and daily wagers.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 12 Held, 15 Detained After Anti-CAA Protest In Kanpur Turns Violent​​​​​​​

Ongoing Protest in Uttar Pradesh

On December 17, protest marches were taken out in Aligarh and Lucknow - where a large number of youth came out to demonstrate against the alleged violence perpetrated by police against students in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Soon after this, schools across Uttar Pradesh were declared shut for two days after the UP government imposed Section 144 across the State to stop protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Schools Shut For Two Days After Prohibitory Orders Imposed​​​​​​​

Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Saturday, December 21 said that 218 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Lucknow during Anti-CAA protests.

(With inputs from ANI)