UP: New Warrant Issued Against Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair In Lakhimpur Kheri

A new warrant has been issued against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Mohammadi town in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district in a case registered against him in September 2021.

The case was filed by an employee of a news channel for a fact-check tweet. Zubair is currently detained in Sitapur jail.

Supreme Court grants 5-day interim bail to Alt News' Zubair in UP case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Mohammed Zubair for five days in an FIR registered against him in Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called some Hindu seers 'hate mongers'.

The top court said that the interim order is only with respect to FIR lodged in Sitapur and it has nothing to do with the case registered in the national capital.

"We are making it very clear, that this interim bail is in relation to FIR dated June 1, 2022, of Sitapur and not any other FIR against the petitioner," a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said.

Imposing bail conditions, the apex court said that Zubair shall not tweet about the case and also made it clear that he shall not temper with electronic evidence.

"The order of the Judicial Magistrate First Class dated July 7, 2022, Sitapur be translated into English and filed in court along with order rejecting the prayer of bail. In the meantime, the petitioner shall be granted an interim order of bail for a period of five days on conditions to be imposed by Judicial Magistrate First Class," the bench stated in its order.

Zubair is already in judicial custody in a case registered by the Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a tweet posted by him in 2018. On Thursday, he was produced before the Sitapur court which rejected his bail application and sent him to judicial custody.