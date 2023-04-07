UP: NSA Ajit Doval Performs Puja With Family At Maa Vindhyavasini Temple

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reached Vindhyachal with his family on Friday and performed puja at the Maa Vindhyavasini Devi temple here, a senior official said.

District Magistrate Divya Mittal, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra and several officers were present during Doval's visit to the temple.

The NSA performed puja amid chanting of mantras. Strict security arrangements were made inside the temple premises for his visit, the official said.

Later, Doval also inspected the Vindhya Corridor. The DM gave a detailed report about the progress of the ongoing works.