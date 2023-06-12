UP Online Gaming Conversion Case: Prime Accused To Be Produced In Thane Court

Why you’re reading this: Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, a resident of Mumbra, the key accused in Ghaziabad’s alleged gaming app conversation racket, was taken to Thane Court from Mumbra Police Station on Monday, June 12. The accused was arrested from Alibaug town in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for allegedly converting children into Islam through online games on Sunday, June 11. Khan was on the run for the past 10 days after the Uttar Pradesh police unearthed the conversion racket through an online gaming app ‘Fortnite’.

3 things you need to know

Shahnawaz Khan and cleric Abdul Rehman of a mosque in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act based on a complaint lodged by the father of a minor.

A man from Ghaziabad lodged a police complaint last month alleging that cleric Abdul Rehman and Khan unlawfully converted his son to Islam.

The complainant alleged that his son came in contact with Baddo through an online gaming app and frequently spoke to him, following which he got inclined towards adopting Islam.

Speaking on the issue of religious conversion through online gaming, Union Minister IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "For the first time, we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow 3 types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involves a factor of addiction will be banned in the country."

Conversion racket busted in Ghaziabad

In conversation with Republic Media Network, Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Agarwal informed that on May 30, we received a complaint from the father of a minor who used to practise the Jain religion. "He accused a Maulvi of a nearby masjid and (a) digital identity by the name of Baddo, that they have been instrumental in getting his son converted to Islam," he said.

After an FIR was registered, police identified Baddo as Shahnawaz Khan from Mumbra, Thane. Police also nabbed cleric Abdul Rehman who was allegedly instrumental in the conversion. "We have apprehended him (cleric). We got to know that he had converted a Hindu minor guy as well. He (the minor) was pressurised to sign an affidavit that this conversion has been done wilfully," the DCP said.

Police officials have seized Documented proof including affidavits signed by the affected minors, as well as email correspondence, chat transcripts, WhatsApp conversations, and video statements from Shahnawaz Khan's gaming account.