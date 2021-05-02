UP Panchayat Elections: Counting Agents Flout COVID Norms As They Queue Outside Centres

As counting begins for the UP Panchayat Polls 2021, visuals from a polling centre in Firozabad shows counting agents queuing up in large numbers, flouting COVID-19 gudelines. On Saturday, the Supreme Court allowed the process of counting of votes starting on the scheduled date - May 2. On the orders of the top court, curfew has been imposed in the nearby areas.

#WATCH | Counting agents queue up outside a polling centre in Firozabad. Counting for #UPPanchayatElection2021 is undeway. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/VQVU7PrlX7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2021

Apart from counting of votes for the UP Panchayat polls, counting is also underway for Assembly Elections of four states and one union territory- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

UP Panchayat Polls 2021

The Panchayat elections were held in four levels of posts – gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat, and Zila panchayat. In the four phases, a total of 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats, and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats were voted for. The first round of polling held on April 15, the second on April 19, the next phase took place on April 26, and the last on April 29. Till afternoon, Results from Ishul village in Chakia block in Chandauli district had come out where Omprakash Singh (470) of Samajwadi Party had won by a margin of two votes against Chandan (468).

UP COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, the state recorded 30,317 fresh cases that took the total tally to 12,82,504. A total of 303 people died in the last 24 hours and a toll currently stands at 12,874. Lucknow has been reporting a surging count in fresh cases with 3,125 infections followed by 1,514 from Kanpur, 1,497 from Varanasi, 1,470 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, and 10 each from Hardoi and Unnao.