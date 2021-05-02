West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

UP Panchayat Elections: Counting Agents Flout COVID Norms As They Queue Outside Centres

UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Visuals show counting agents queue up outside a polling centre in Firozabad flouting COVID-19 protocols

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Credit: ANI

Credit: ANI


As counting begins for the UP Panchayat Polls 2021, visuals from a polling centre in Firozabad shows counting agents queuing up in large numbers, flouting COVID-19 gudelines. On Saturday, the Supreme Court  allowed the process of counting of votes starting on the scheduled date - May 2. On the orders of the top court, curfew has been imposed in the nearby areas. 

 

Apart from counting of votes for the UP Panchayat polls, counting is also underway for Assembly Elections of four states and one union territory- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. 

UP Panchayat Polls 2021

The Panchayat elections were held in four levels of posts – gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat, and Zila panchayat. In the four phases, a total of 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats, and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats were voted for. The first round of polling held on April 15, the second on April 19, the next phase took place on April 26, and the last on April 29. Till afternoon, Results from Ishul village in Chakia block in Chandauli district had come out where Omprakash Singh (470) of Samajwadi Party had won by a margin of two votes against Chandan (468).

READ | Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at CM Yogi over 700 school staff's COVID deaths on poll duty

UP COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, the state recorded 30,317 fresh cases that took the total tally to 12,82,504. A total of 303 people died in the last 24 hours and a toll currently stands at 12,874. Lucknow has been reporting a surging count in fresh cases with 3,125 infections followed by 1,514 from Kanpur, 1,497 from Varanasi, 1,470 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, and 10 each from Hardoi and Unnao.

READ | SC refuses to stay counting of votes for UP panchayat polls, says no to victory rallies

 

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt pushes weekend lockdown till 7 am on Tuesdays amid COVID-19 surge
READ | MP suspends movement of passenger buses from Uttar Pradesh
READ | Uttar Pradesh registers 303 more COVID deaths, 30,317 new cases

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND