UP Panchayat Polls: Kuldeep Sengar's Daughter Slams BJP For Denying Ticket To Her Mother

The daughter of former Unnao MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Sengar on Thursday raised questions after BJP cancelled her mother’s ticket for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. Outgoing Zila panchayat chairperson Sangeeta Sengar was made a candidate for district panchayat membership from ward no. 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi area. However, on April 11, the party withdrew her candidature. The couple’s daughter Aishwarya has now shared a video on Twitter, criticising the decision.

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court on December 20, 2019, after he was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in the Unnao district. Subsequently, Sengar’s candidature as an MLA was cancelled and he was suspended from the BJP.

Kuldeep Sengar's wife denied ticket in UP Panchayat polls

“For the last three years, my family has been witnessing injustice. My mother Sangeeta Sengar has been a member of the Unnao Zila panchayat for the past 15 years and has been part of active politics. She has been fulfilling her duties with utmost sincerity and honesty. Probably that is why she was also chosen as Zila panchayat chairperson. Today, the qualifications of a woman politician, her experience, her hard work, everything is being ignored,” said Aishwarya in the video.

The ruling BJP had received strong criticism after it announced Sangeeta’s candidature for the panchayat polls. In a video statement issued on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh announced the cancellation of her ticket, stating that “reviews” are being done at various stages ahead of Panchayat polls.

Critcising the party's decision, Aishwariya said, “We have provided reservations to women in this country, but when she steps forward, why does it become important who her husband or father is? I just want to ask what is the mistake of my mother? How does she become tainted? Don’t my mother and I have any right to live with dignity?”.

Polling will be held in Unnao’s Fatehpur Chaurasi on April 26. Elections are being held in 58,189 village panchayats of UP, in four phases between April 15 and 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2.