UP: Partially Decomposed Body Of 12-year-old Boy Found In Pond

The partially decomposed body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a marriage ceremony was recovered from a pond here, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer Ashutosh Singh said, "Shivam went missing from a marriage on December 9. His body was recovered from inside a sack that was seen floating in a pond." The body was sent for postmortem examination. Based on the complaint registered by family members, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on December 9, the SHO said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)