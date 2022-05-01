UP: Passenger Trains Cancelled To Facilitate Coal Transfer; Commuters Face Trouble

As Indian Railways decided to cancel 657 train expeditions to speed up the movement of coal rakes to power plants amid the power crisis in the country, commuters face trouble in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

India Railways decided to cancel several passenger trains throughout the country to facilitate the movement of coal amid the reports of coal shortage in the country which is eventually leading to a power crisis. Commuters at the Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh were seen standing at the ticket counter, inquiring about the trains.

One of the commuters while speaking to ANI said that no information was given to the general public about the cancellation of trains. "After reaching the station, we got to know about the cancellation of the train," a commuter told ANI. Expressing his displeasure another commuter said, "I've to go to Delhi but so far no train is available."

UP | Commuters face trouble in Prayagraj as Railways cancels passenger trains to facilitate coal movement amid power crisis



After reaching at station, we got to know about cancellation of train: A commuter



I've to go to Delhi but so far no train is available: A commuter(30.04) pic.twitter.com/eLTvtjo5Y1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2022

Speaking to reporters on Saturday on the power crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Minister, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that the world is facing a coal crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned departments to provide electricity in the state.

"The world is facing a coal crisis due to COVID19, however, Chief Minister has directed to provide a 24-hour power supply in district headquarters. In villages, a 15-hour power supply will be provided," he told reporters.

Trains cancelled

As the coal crisis deepens, the Coal Minister with the assistance from the Minister of Railways, decided to speed up the movement of coal rakes to power plants and to do this, the Ministry of Railways cancelled 657 passenger trains. As many as 509 mail/express train trips/services and 148 MEMU train services have been cancelled. According to the railway officials, a total of 533 coal rakes were put on duty to supply coal to power stations.

“The cancellation of trains is an interim measure. We are reviewing the situation on daily basis. Train cancellation has been done in non-priority sectors and less busy routes,” Raiways’ official said according to ANI.

The demand for electricity increased in April as a result of the heat wave, and individuals in many parts of the country are experiencing power outages. The problem has been exacerbated by a sharp increase in imported coal prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as certain power facilities not running at full capacity.

Coal Minister affirms no shortage

Meanwhile, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke about the alleged coal shortage in the country and said, "Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it." The Minister further elaborated on the availability of coal, stating the country has enough coal in thermal power plants for 10 days. He added, "Thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously."