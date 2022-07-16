UP: PM Modi Inaugurates 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway Built At A Cost Of Rs 14,850 Cr

In a boost to infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, a 296-km four-lane expressway that has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in UP's Jalaun district, PM Modi said, "I want to congratulate the people of Bundelkhand for getting Bundelkhand Expressway. Giving the gift of expressway today to the land of Bundelkhand, the land which produced countless warriors, where the devotion to India flows in the blood, where the valour and hard work of sons and daughters have always illuminated the name of the country."

लेकिन मैंने हमेशा देखा कि अगर यूपी में 2 महत्वपूर्ण चीजें जोड़ दी जाएं, तो उत्तर प्रदेश चुनौतियों को चुनौती देने की बहुत बड़ी ताकत के साथ खड़ा हो जाएगा।



पहला मुद्दा था- यहां की खराब कानून व्यवस्था, पहले यहां क्या हाल था ये आप जानते हैं।



दूसरा - हर प्रकार से खराब कनेक्टिविटी। pic.twitter.com/MpN66lGqlO — BJP (@BJP4India) July 16, 2022

Adding further PM Modi said, "I have been coming to Uttar Pradesh for decades, with the blessings of UP, you have given me the responsibility of working as the country's head servant for the last 8 years. But I always observed that if 2 important things are added to UP, then Uttar Pradesh will stand with great strength to challenge the challenges. The first issue was the poor law and order situation here, you know what was the situation here earlier. Second - poor connectivity in all respects."

Bundelkhand Expressway will boost industrial development: PM Modi

In the inauguration event of the Bundelkhand Expressway, wherein CM Yogi Adityanath was also present, PM Modi said, "Today, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the people of Uttar Pradesh have changed the image of the state. In the Yogi government, not only the law and order situation is getting better but also the connectivity."

"The distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi has been reduced by 3-4 hours due to the Bundelkhand Expressway, but its benefit is much more than that. This expressway will not only give speed to the vehicles here, but it will also accelerate the industrial progress of the entire Bundelkhand... There was a time when it was believed that only big cities had the first right to modern means of transport. But now the government has also changed, and the mood has also changed. This is Modi, this is Yogi. Leaving the old thinking behind, we are moving forward in a new way," PM Modi said.

Bundelkhand Expressway

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the expressway on 29 February 2020, and it has been completed in about 28 months. Notably, it extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The four-lane expressway, which can be later expanded into six lanes, passes through seven districts -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. Besides improving connectivity in the region, the government expects the Bundelkhand Expressway to give a major boost to economic development and create thousands of jobs for the local people. Work on creating an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway has already been started.