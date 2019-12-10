UP Police And PRV's To Escort Women Travelling Alone At Night In The State: DGP O.P Singh

In the wake of all the crimes against women happening in Uttar Pradesh, the DGP announced that Police Response Vehicles (PRV) will now escort unaccompanied women to their destination between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Director-General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh issued the order whereby a woman, who is traveling alone between these timings can call 112 which is the emergency response service of the UP police and ask them for a PRV to escort her to wherever she wants to go.

"The service has been started to provide better security to woman at night. Any unaccompanied woman in distress, or otherwise, can use this service to reach her destination safely."

The order also said that the PRV escorting the woman will need to have at least two women officials. For implementing this the Police chief of each district has been asked to make arrangements by which a least ten percent of PRVs in a district will have to have women officials. In the case of emergencies, such PRVs could be sent first to escort the unaccompanied woman. The women chiefs will also undergo necessary training by the district police chiefs in order to be well acquainted to handle such situations. The DGP, last week, had asked all private establishments and companies to make necessary arrangements for the safe travel of women employees who are on late night duties.

'218 fast-track courts will be set up'

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 fast-track courts in the state for hearing cases pertaining to crimes against children and rapes. State law minister Brajesh Pathak had earlier responded to the report which had surfaced recently which showed that 86 rape cases have been reported in Unnao and said that strict action will be taken against the guilty. For these fast-track courts, 218 posts of additional session judge have been created, and staff posts for the court will also be created.

"The UP Cabinet has decided that for the hearing of cases of rapes and crimes committed on children, 218 fast-track courts will be set up. Of these, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases in which the POCSO Act has been slapped," he said.

