UP Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegally Staying In India

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended two Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally in India. Based on intelligence gathered from intercepted documents, the team nabbed the two.

According to ATS sources, the suspects - Habibullah alias Nazir and Ahmedullah alias Abdul Awal - hid their true identities while presenting forged Indian documents. They were found to be residing in Kasba Deoband, Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, and were involved in anti-national activities as per the inputs received from RC-11/2022, NIA Bhopal.

Both the suspects were arrested on July 19 at 9:30 PM from the Deoband area in Saharanpur. In connection with this case, the Deoband Police Station initiated legal proceedings under Sections 419/420/467/468/471/1208 of the IPC, Foreigners Act 1946, and Passport Act 1967. During preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed to being Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally crossed the border into India. They used fabricated Indian documents to assume the identity of Indian citizens and lived covertly in the country. Habibullah had even obtained an Indian passport using these forged documents.

Furthermore, Ahmedullah had connections with a jailed Bangladeshi suspect, Shahadat Hussein, who was involved in similar illegal activities in India. Ahmedullah had facilitated the transfer of money to Shahadat Hussein's wife, Sama Parveen. Upon their arrest, one mobile phone, two SIM cards, a mobile chip, a copy of the Aadhaar card, a receipt from the Passport Seva Kendra, an affidavit with a Rs 10 stamp, a copy of the 12(1)(a) passport declaration, a copy of the ration card, a copy of the Bangladeshi voter ID card, a copy of the bank passbook from FINO Bank, and a copy of the Dutch Bangla Bank statement, along with INR 1700 in cash recovered from Habibullah's possessions.

Ahmedullah was found in possession of one mobile phone, two SIM cards, a Bangladeshi passport, an Indian voter ID card, a PAN card, and Rs 1230 in cash. The use of Bangladeshi passports and voter ID cards alongside Indian residential certificates and identification letters exposed their intention to establish permanent residency in India deceitfully. The authorities are now investigating the facilitators involved in the issuance of such forged identity documents to help address this growing issue.