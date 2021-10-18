UP Police Arrest Four More In Connection With Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Total 10 Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested four more in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, taking the total number of arrests in the case to ten. Eight persons including four farmers were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers' protest in the Tikonia area in the district. The incident gave rise to a political controversy prior to the 2022 Legislative Elections in the state over the alleged involvement of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra who is also one of the 10 arrested in the case.

The miscreant held on Monday has been identified as Sumit Jaiswal, Shishi Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, and Nandan Singh Bisht, the police informed. The UP police had on October 9 arrested MoS Mishra's son Ashish Mishra after he repeatedly tried dodging the police summons. According to FIR lodged by UP Police, Mishra along with some 15-20 unidentified accused have been booked under sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338 of the IPC.

"Four persons were arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Lakhimpur Kheri police along with the SWAT team. The SIT investigators and other senior officials are interrogating the accused and further probe is underway," the UP police said in a statement.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a nine-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to arrive. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle.

In retaliation, farmers resorted to pelting stones at the car, which took a turn, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries while section 144 was imposed throughout the district.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI