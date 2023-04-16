UP Police Beef Up Security, Conduct Flag Marches After Atique Ahmed, Ashraf Shot Dead

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, April 16 imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and beefed up security across the state in the aftermath of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed's death. The UP police conducted a flag march and patrolled various districts in the state after the two jailed brothers were gunned down in Prayagraj.

UP police also conducted a flag march in Lucknow's Husainabad and Mathura. Officials stated that security has been beefed up in various districts after the incident. The police also conducted a patrol in Ayodhya, according to the officials.

While speaking to the agency, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said, "We are keeping vigil. After looking at the sensitivity of the situation in the district we are on alert. We are talking to the public to maintain peace."

Yogi Adityanath orders high-level probe

Following the killing of Atique and his brother Ashraf, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level probe. CM Yogi Adityanath in a late-night meeting instructed the state police personnel to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state.

UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, UP Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma, and other senior officials attended the meeting held at CM Yogi's residence.

60-year-old mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in Prayagraj for a medical check-up.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.