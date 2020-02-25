The Debate
UP Police Hailed For Prompt Response To Women's Distress Call

General News

Uttar Pradesh police is winning praise on the internet after their quick response to a woman's tweet asking for help. The woman shared her bus and seat details

UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police's prompt response to a woman's tweet asking for help is winning the internet. In the tweet, the woman requested help from UP police after she alleged harassment by two co-passengers on Uttar Pradesh state transport bus. The UP police was quick to respond to the woman's distress call and rushed to the spot to provide assistance. In her tweet, the woman shared her bus and seat details and wrote that two male passengers are harassing her and are asking for her number.

Quick response

UP police took to their official twitter handle to ask the woman for the exact location of the bus in which she was travelling for immediate and necessary action. Following the incident, the woman thanked UP police via another tweet in which she also stated that the two boys have been taken away by the police. Call 112, a twitter handle associated with UP police praised the woman for her courage and brilliant presence of mind by sharing her live location on WhatsApp. It also thanked Ayodhya police and the control room for a coordinated response. 

Image Credits: UP police Twitter 

