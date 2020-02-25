UP Police Hailed For Prompt Response To Women's Distress Call

Uttar Pradesh police's prompt response to a woman's tweet asking for help is winning the internet. In the tweet, the woman requested help from UP police after she alleged harassment by two co-passengers on Uttar Pradesh state transport bus. The UP police was quick to respond to the woman's distress call and rushed to the spot to provide assistance. In her tweet, the woman shared her bus and seat details and wrote that two male passengers are harassing her and are asking for her number.

Dear @uppolice I'm travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number . Plz plz plz help me I'm very scared right now 🙏 This is my ticket and bus no. pic.twitter.com/dQURpA15yp — Ciggy 🚬 (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

Quick response

UP police took to their official twitter handle to ask the woman for the exact location of the bus in which she was travelling for immediate and necessary action. Following the incident, the woman thanked UP police via another tweet in which she also stated that the two boys have been taken away by the police. Call 112, a twitter handle associated with UP police praised the woman for her courage and brilliant presence of mind by sharing her live location on WhatsApp. It also thanked Ayodhya police and the control room for a coordinated response.

Please share exact location for necessary action. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 24, 2020

Thankyou for your response amd concerns guys. I have now received help from UP police. They have taken away the two boys in their van. I’m fine and safe now.

Thankyou @Sirchahal , @GadhviLaxman and @Uppolice @112UttarPradesh I’ll be forever grateful 🤗😊 https://t.co/fu3e1B3pYG — Ciggy 🚬 (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

Ma'am, your courage is commendable. You have shown a brilliant presence of mind by sharing your live location on our WhatsApp no., which helped PRV4385 to locate you in minutes & nab the mischievous persons. Thank you @ayodhya_police & @dgpup Control Room for coordinated response https://t.co/0VFxBBb8cN — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 24, 2020

