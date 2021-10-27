UP Police Books 7 For celebrating Pakistan Win Over India In T20 World Cup; 4 Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked 7 people from 5 districts over alleged involvement in the celebration of Pakistan’s victory after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 24. The UP police has booked the 7 accused over allegedly celebrating India’s defeat by bursting firecrackers, raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting pro-Pakistan images/ status updates on WhatsApp and Facebook.

As per the UP Chief Minister’s Office, four out of the seven accused booked have been arrested and are being interrogated.

UP Police books 7 for celebrating Pakistan win in T20 World Cup match vs India

As per the FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police, three individuals have been arrested from Agra under sections 505 (1)B, 153A, of the IPC and 66 (F) of the IT Act, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan and anti-national slogans after the Indian cricket team’s defeat in Dubai. They are under custody and the police are interrogating them further.



UP Police have booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 people in custody for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on Oct 24: CMO pic.twitter.com/o1ceq5L7ED — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2021

Other than this, another accused from Lucknow has been taken into custody under sections 151 CRPC and 507 IPC for posting a WhatsApp status in support of Pakistan. Two others from Bareilly have also been booked for posting WhatsApp status in support of Pakistan and its cricket team. One of the two is also accused of abusing the Indian cricket team on WhatsApp.

The seventh person was detained from Bareilly under section 66 of IT Act and 124 A IPC, for uploading Pakistan’s flag as the cover image and profile image on his Facebook account and for uploading posts in support of Pakistan's win vs India.

Three Kashmiri students dismissed for cheering for Pakistan

This comes after a college in Kashmir dismissed three engineering students for reportedly posting a WhatsApp status applauding Pakistan players following their victory over India in the T20 World Cup. Local BJP youth wing leaders have also filed a police complaint against them at the Jagdishpura police station.

SP Vikas Kumar said that the police had received a complaint about it and that they would take action based on the complaint. The college administration suspended the students on Monday.

Apart from this, a private school teacher from Rajasthan’s Udaipur was also fired after screenshots of her WhatsApp status supporting Pakistan went viral. Members of right-wing outfits gathered outside the school demanding her dismissal.

