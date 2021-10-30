UP Police Books Kerala CFI Activists For Allegedly Staging Anti-Yogi Adityanath Rally

The Lucknow Cyber police on Saturday filed a case against Campus Front of India (CFI) activists for allegedly organizing an event in Kerala that portrayed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a poor light.

At the CFI rally, a man reportedly dressed as CM Yogi was being dragged by three men who imitated an assault on him. The event was reportedly held in protest against the arrest of activists, including journalist Siddique Kappan by the UP Police for their alleged role in inciting unrest over the Hathras incident.

A video of the CFI event went viral, drawing strong reactions from BJP cadres and supporters. Two Lucknow residents petitioned against the portrayal of the UP Chief Minister in poor light after which the UP cyber police registered a case against those who participated in the event.

An FIR number has been lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow rural district under sections 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity) and 66 of the Information Technology Act (2008). Moreover, a team of the Lucknow police is expected to arrive at Thiruvananthapuram in the state capital, suggests reports.

Hathras gangrape case

The Hathras case refers to the brutal gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four men on September 14 last year. The victim was rushed to the hospital but couldn't survive. The woman's parents alleged that the victim's body was cremated by the Hathras police on the same night without her parent's consent. The incident had sparked massive outrage and nationwide protests last year.

In August 2021, the UP police had taken similar action against a 62-year-old man in Chennai. Manmohan Mishra, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for making alleged derogatory remarks on his YouTube channel against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.