What Barack Obama Must Know About Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh

The creased face of 70-year-old Noorjahan lit up as she saw a light bulb flicker on in her tiny green-walled house for the first time in her life. The Muslim widow in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district had approached the local police for help when encouraged by them to share her concerns during a Jan Chaupal meeting. These periodic village meetings were held under the Mission Shakti program launched by the Bulandshahr Police as part of an outreach program.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, the diminutive Noorjahan, a resident of village Khedi, made a simple request to the police – that she be provided electricity, since she had never had it in her entire life. The police officials, led by ASP Anukriti Sharma and SP Surendranath Tiwari, made a promise that she would get the power connection within a week. And they delivered.

Within a week of her raising the concern, ASP Anukriti Sharma made sure that Noorjehan’s house was provided with electricity. The young IPS officer coordinated with the electricity department, raised funds along with other team members and made sure that Noorjehan got what she had longed for, for 70 years - electricity in the house. The police officials also gifted her a fan and a light bulb as a beaming Noorjehan welcomed the officials, hugged and patted them bridging wide smiles on their faces.

UP Police Initiative

“As part of our Mission Shakti programme, we made regular visits to villages, and during one of those chaupals, Noorjehan came to us and told us about her electricity woes. She is a poor widow who lives alone and has no one to take care of her. Her only daughter is married. So we decided that we would make sure she gets the power connection,” ASP Anukriti Sharma said.

“We got in touch with the electricity department to get the job done and also gave her a fan and a light bulb on behalf of the police department,” she added.

Noorjehan’s face glowed with happiness as she extended her hands to bless ASP Sharma, the 70-year-old said, “It has been a good day for me. I give her my blessings. I feel truly happy.”

Sharing in the joy, the police team distributed sweets and shared them with Noorjehan as well as others present on site.

The officer and Bulandshahr Police tweeted a series of photos and videos with Noorjehan where she is seen smiling and laughing with officials as the bulb lights up her house. Tweeting about the incident, ASP Sharma wrote on Twitter:

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

The promise of electricity in every household is just one of the many promises by the Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath to bring all-round development in the state.

Obama’s Baseless Allegations

The incident also negates the widespread narrative in many sections of the western world that minorities, especially Muslims, are not treated well in India. Former US president Barack Obama, too, joined the bandwagon on minority rights in India while US President Joe Biden was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the US. Obama had remarked, “If President (Joe Biden) meets with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the protection of Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning.”

The comment led to a political firestorm both in India as well as in the US, with officials and leaders quickly taking sides.

Lashing out at Obama, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that his remarks were surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced US bombing during his tenure, adding that PM Modi, on the other hand, had received the highest civilian awards from 13 countries, including six with predominantly Muslim population.