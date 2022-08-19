UP Police Conducts Tiranga Rally Across The State As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

In view of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which was launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 76th year of India’s independence, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a Tiranga rally across the state.

People from all over the state actively participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh police said, “Rallying for the glory of the nation as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A Tiranga rally was organized across the state by Uttar Pradesh Police.”

Uttar Pradesh police further said, “The rally was received by the people with warmth and great enthusiasm and played a significant role in making Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a huge success.”

People from all over the country actively participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organizing events, and hoisting the National Flag high on their rooftops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call on July 22, to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

Har Ghar Tiranga

As India completed 75 years of Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted or displayed atop more than 20 crore houses across the country from August 13 to 15 under the Central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. These include all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, NGOs, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations.

The Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.