UP Police constable shot himself in Sonbhadra using an AK-47

A 32-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police personnel allegedly shot himself using an AK-47 rifle, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Anubhav Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur district. He was posted as a constable at Hathinala police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.

Yadav returned from patrol duty in the evening and went to his room after informing SHO Shyam Bihari. After he did not return after a long time, his fellow constables called him but got no response.

When they reached Yadav's room, they allegedly found him lying on the bed.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh has informed Yadav's family members about his death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.