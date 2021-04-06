UP Police Departs From Rupnagar With Mukhtar Ansari To Reach Banda On 7th April | Watch

Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari has left Punjab's Rupnagar jail and is en route to Banda via greater Noida. Visuals of the Uttar Pradesh Police convoy transporting the gangster have been accessed by Republic TV. A UP police team of 150 personnel had been sent to Punjab, to bring Ansari back to Uttar Pradesh, where he is facing trial in several cases.

The gangster turned BSP MLA is most likely to reach the destination on Wednesday morning. He will be lodged in barrack number 15 of the district jail, according to a PTI report quoting a police official. The security in Banda jail has been beefed up with the deployment of an additional police force and he would be guarded by three security personnel round the clock inside the barrack.

The PTI report further states that details of visitors of hotels and tenants in the city are being gathered to ensure no untoward incident occurs during his transit and his lodgement in Banda.

"Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises. In barrack number 15, where Mukhtar Ansari will be kept, arrangements of light, drinking water and cleanliness have been spruced up," Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari as reported by PTI.

Ansari's wife moves SC

Mukhtar Ansari's wife has moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking security and protection for her husband. The UP and the Punjab governments have been involved in many dialogues over the custody of gangster-turned politician Ansari, who also had urged the Apex court to conduct hearings of his cases outside UP. Mukhtar Ansari's wife urged the Supreme Court for adequate safeguards and protection for him, to issue directions such that his life is safeguarded while he attends trials in UP.

There are 38 cases lodged against Mukhtar Ansari at Ghazipur police station in UP, along with a few cases in Lucknow and Mau. These include a case filed by the CEO of Homeland Group who had alleged that he received a phone call from a person who had introduced himself as "some Ansari from UP" and had demanded 10 crores. Ansari has been booked under various sections of IPC including Section 386 for extortion, Section 506 for criminal intimidation among others. The BSP MLA was lodged in a UP jail as an undertrial when the Punjab Police obtained a production warrant against him on a complaint of extortion and criminal intimidation and brought him to Punjab. Ansari had won in the 2017 UP Assembly election on a ticket of the BSP after merging his party Quami Ekta Dal with the Mayawati-led party.