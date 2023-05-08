UP Police Files FIR Against Twitter Handle Over Threat To 'avenge' Atiq Ahmed's Killing

The UP police has filed an FIR against a Twitter handle 'The Sajjad Mughal' for posting an objectionable remark over the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The murder of Atiq will be ‘settled’ and the name of Prayagraj will also be changed to Allahabad, threatened the social media post on Twitter which also shared a video clip of Atiq's son Ali Ahmed addressing a gathering.

The Prayagraj police informed that a case has been registered against the concerned person. “An FIR has been registered at Prayagraj's cyber crime station after a tweet was posted from 'The Sajjad Mughal' Twitter handle to avenge the murder of former MP Atiq Ahmed. A case under section 505 (2) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act 2008 has been registered. Probe underway,” said the Prayagraj police and informed that a person by the name of Mohammad Alamgir has filed the complaint.

‘Account will also be settled’

“The race is not finished yet, this son of Atiq, Ali is alive, the condition will change with time, then Allahabad will be renamed, the account will also be settled,” the post claimed with a short video clip of the slain Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed. In the video, he is urging the people to select a particular political outfit instead of the Congress and the BJP that will represent their interests.

Gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after being shot close to point-blank range.

All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to judicial custody by the district court.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.