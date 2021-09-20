UP Police Finds Akhada Parishad Chief Narendra Giri's Suicide Note; One Detained

In a major development in the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the UP Police on Monday found the suicide and also detained the named person from the suicide note. Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth. The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India. As per Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.

Seer Narendra Giri Case: Anand Giri named in the suicide note

Amid the demand for the CBI probe, the UP Police recovered the suicide note. KP Singh, IG Prayagraj told the media that the UP Police found Narendra Giri's suicide note in which he had mentioned that he was not happy with one of his disciples. Further, sources in the UP Police told Republic that his disciple Anand Giri has been named in this particular suicide note.

When Republic TV confronted Anand Giri over the telephone after his name popped out, he said, "It is a huge conspiracy against me. It is done to separate me from Muth. There are many people behind this and I was not letting them benefit from it. Therefore, some arguments happened between me and him (Narendra Giri) but all was fine now as we talked 4 days ago."

On being asked about what differences they had, Anand Giri said, "I had arguments with him as I did not want the estates of Muth to be sold and there were some people close to him who wanted to buy the muth. I was not letting that happen."

It is pertinent to mention that, moments after talking to Republic TV, Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Anurag Thakur & others react to Seer Narendra Giri's demise

As soon as, Seer Narendra Giri's death was reported, condolences from all around started to pour in. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya shared that he had met him yesterday and he is shocked by this demise.

"I met him yesterday and took his blessings. He was very happy but today I got to know that he died by suicide which made me sad and shocked. We will take all the necessary steps to find out the exact cause of the death," said UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to ANI.

Other prominent personalities also expressed their condolence on Seer Narendra Giri's death.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का अकस्मात् निधन दुःखद व पीड़ादायक है।



आध्यात्म,समाज व धर्म के प्रति समर्पण भाव से किए गये उनके कार्य व योगदान अविस्मरणीय है।उनके गमन से सभी शोकाकुलों

को प्रभु दुःख सहने की शक्ति व पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे।



ॐ शांति — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 20, 2021

अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना आध्यात्मिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल अनुयायियों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021

(Image: ANI/Republic World)