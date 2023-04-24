UP Police Finds Blood Stains On Floor, Knife In Atiq Ahmed's Office In Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Police on Monday visited slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's office for investigation purposes and ended up finding blood stains inside the premises. According to sources, the blood stains were found at the stairs and on a white cloth kept on the sofa in Atiq's partially demolished office, which is located in the Chakia area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A knife is also discovered.

While commenting on the recent finding of blood stains, a senior UP police official, said, "Due to my experience, I didn't touch the objects that had stains of blood. A dedicated team of officials will now come to investigate the matter. I confirm that the red stains are blood. Whose blood is this will come out after investigation. The police team is always here for security. This partially demolished building is open for entry from three sides. Possibilities are there that someone might have come through those entries. We are investigating the matter."

Atiq's partially demolished office: Findings in past

Earlier in March, a team of Prayagraj police seized around Rs 70 lakh and a cache of arms from the office of Atiq. The seizure of unaccounted cash and arms was made during a search operation carried out by the Prayagraj police, in which two-person was also detained.

Former MP Atiq Ahmed was gunned down on April 15 by three shooters posing as a journalist while he was being taken for a medical check-up in a Prayagraj by police officials. Earlier, he was in police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead by miscreants in broad day light. Following the murder of Umesh Pal, a case was lodged against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Ghulam, Guddu Muslim and nine others at Dhoomanganj police station.