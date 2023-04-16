UP Police Issue Statement On Atique Ahmed & Brother Ashraf's Killing In Prayagraj

Issuing the first police statement on Atique Ahmed's killing, the Prayagraj Police Commissioner said, “According to preliminary information, Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought for a daily medical checkup because of mandatory legal requirements where they were shot at by three people. The three assailants were disguised as journalists and they acted as if trying to take a byte, and shot Atique Ahmad and his brother.” The Police commissioner added that a journalist from news agency ANI and a police official were injured in the melee. Section 144 has been imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. The assailants have been taken to Shahganj Police Station. The Police captains of all districts of Uttar Pradesh are instructed to take out a flag march.

Atique Ahmad and brother Ashraf killed in Prayagraj

In a major development, gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead at point blank range in Prayagraj at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the three shooters who are accused of killing them are in custody. The incident happened days after Atique Ahmad’s son Asad Ahmad was killed in an encounter by UP ATS.

They were being taken for a medical while they were shot dead. The people who fired the shots fled from the site but were captured later, according to sources. All three shooters have surrendered to the police, according to sources. The incident took place at 10:30 pm. The assailants shot at them at point blank range. According to sources. At least two dozen eye-witnesses were present at the site.

Republic TV accessed a video of the exact moment the brothers were killed. The footage shows Atique Ahmad & Ashraf being escorted by police and reporters when unknown attackers shot Atique in the head at close range, followed by a bullet to his brother.

Only a few cops had escorted the two brothers to the hospital for their daily medical checkup, which is required as part of the remand process. The attackers' weapons have been recovered by the police.

The shooters were dressed as journalists and photographers, and a false camera has been recovered on the premises.