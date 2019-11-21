UP Police Result Announced For 49,568 Vacancies; Check At Uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the final result of UP Police Constables Recruitment 2019 for 49,568 Constables Vacancies. Candidates who have appeared for Police Constables Recruitment can check UP Police Constable Result 2019 on the official website. Candidates need to log in with their UPPRPB registration number and password to check the result online.

How to check the UP Police Result 2019?

Visit the official website of UPPBPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Constable Result 2019 on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

The UP Police Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save it for future reference.

Check up police cut off 2019

The board has released the category wise cut off. According to the list, 185.345 are for General Category candidates, 172.3272 are for OBC, 145.3909 are for SC and 114.1932 are for ST candidates. This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 49568 vacancies out of which 18208 are for PAC Constable and 31360 are for Resident Citizen Police. Around 19, 38, 643 applications were received by the board.

Based on the merit list released by the board, around 1, 23, 921 candidates, who have been qualified for Physical Endurance Test/PST. The candidates appointed as UP Police Constable will get a salary between Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay amounting to Rs 2,000. The dates for PET/PST and other details will be updated on the official website soon in due of course.

The notification was shared on the UP Police's official website in October 2018 regarding the recruitment. It stated that the fees and application submission will be commenced on November 18, 2018, and end on December 8, 2018. The last date for offline submission was December 10, 2018.

