UP Police Registers Case Against Jawed Habib After NCW Writes To DGP Seeking Prompt Action

A case has been registered against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib for humiliating a woman during a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. This came in the backdrop of the recent viral video that shows the popular hairstylist spitting on a woman's hair during the seminar and further making fun of her in front of the audience to which people were seen laughing and cheering.

Going a step further, he was also seen suggesting that hairstylists can use saliva in case they don't have water in their salon. However, this did not go well with the netizens and he has been receiving heavy backlash ever since the video surfaced on the internet. The woman from the incident identified as Pooja Gupta who came to participate in the seminar has lodged an official complaint with the Muzaffarnagar police against Habib for being subjected to the humiliating incident and for allegedly mocking her for asking questions during the session.

Following the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also took cognizance of the situation and urged Uttar Pradesh to take necessary actions against him. In a letter written to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, it asked for investigating the veracity of the viral video and taking appropriate action.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

Later, replying to the tweet, Muzaffarnagar police confirmed about lodging a case in the matter against the various sections at the Mansurpur Police Station and further said that they are proceeding with the matter.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में वादिया की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना मन्सूरपुर पर 01 नामजद अभियुक्त के विरूद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) January 6, 2022

Jawed Habib issues cosmetic apology for controversial act in the training seminar

Meanwhile, hairstylist Jawed Habib has landed himself in a major controversy with a video of him going viral on the Internet showing him spitting on a woman's head during a styling session. He has now also issued an apology statement citing that it was just an act through humorous intent to make the session engaging and he did not mean to hurt anyone.

Sharing a video message, he said that things spoken by him during the seminar may have hurt some people. "While such sessions may get very long, it is important to make them engaging and humorous", he added.

Image: Republic World/Twitter/@Jawed_Habib