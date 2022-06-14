UP Police Respond To Tauqeer Raza's 'Friday' Call; Warns Legal Action Against Protesters

In latest development, the Uttar Pradesh police have responded to the latest remarks made by the Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan, where he called for a sit-in demonstration in Bareilly on June 17 (Friday). ADG Bareilly Raj Kumar on Tuesday, said that any sort of congregation or demonstration will not be allowed in the city.

He warned that legal action would be taken on those found participating in any form of demonstration or protest. He also urged people to not share any provocative social media posts and maintain peace in the city.

"If anyone tries to gather a crowd or carry out a procession, then the UP police will identify them and take strict action. It has also come to our notice that various deceptive and religious provocation posts are being made and circulated by some people on social media platforms. FIR will be registered against the provocative posts made by anyone that will come under our surveillance irrespective of any community or religion". "I would like to make an appeal to the common people to not circulate such ocial media posts and maintain peace and tranquillity. At present, there is peace across the Bareilly and its nearby districts, we have to ensure that it is maintained in future as well," said ADG Bareilly.

Earlier in the day, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan sparked controversy over the ongoing crackdown of the Uttar Pradesh government on miscreants and stated that he will hold a protest on June 17 (Friday). He added that women and children will also participate in the dharna. Taqueer Raza also announced a dharna on June 10, but later postponed it citing Ganga Dussehra as reason.

Yogi Adityanath issues stern warning to 'chaotic elements'

Following the violence witnessed across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a strong message, vowing to set an example for the 'chaotic elements' trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state. Yogi Adityanath asserted that 'bulldozer action' against criminals and mafia will continue, and assured that the interests of the poor and innocent will be protected in the state.

"Action on miscreants should be such that it becomes an example for all the elements having anti-social thinking and no one can even think of disturbing the atmosphere. Those who patronize the mafia will be dealt with strictly and not a single attempt to disturb the atmosphere will be accepted," stated CM Adityanath.

He added, "The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or Gangster Act. Bulldozer action against criminals/mafia will continue. No action will be taken on the house of a poor even by mistake."

Over 260 micreants have been arrested in connection with violence in UP. The Uttar Pradesh police on June 10 arrested 48 protesters from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 protesters from Hathras, 28 protesters from Ambedkarnagar, 25 from Moradabad, and 8 protesters from Firozabad for engaging in mass protests that led to clashes with police. Incidents of arson were also reported during the riots, in which several police personnel suffered injuries.

