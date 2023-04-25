UP Police Seizes House Of Suspected Swindler Lakshay Tanwar Worth Rs 4 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday impounded a house worth Rs 4 crore belonging to suspected swindler Lakshay Tanwar in the Sector 1 area of Vaishali, an official here said.

On April 18, four other properties allegedly belonging to Tanwar were attached.

Tanwar had allegedly swindled Rs 400 crore from state-owned banks in connivance with officials by producing forged documents.

Tanwar has been booked in 44 cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said. He is an organised economic offender who managed to siphon off huge amounts taken as bank loans between 2012 and 2015.

Around 42 cases were registered against him at the Kotwali police station. Some cases were subsequently transferred to the Economic Offences Wing and the CBI.

The police have submitted charge sheets against Tanwar and his accomplices. They have also been booked under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

As of now, the police have attached 21 properties worth Rs 66 crore allegedly belonging to Tanwar. Some more properties will be attached in a couple of days, Agarwal said.

Tanwar and his accomplices are currently lodged in the district jail.