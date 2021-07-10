Last Updated:

UP Police Suspend Five Cops After Assault On Woman Candidate In Block President Elections

Uttar Pradesh police have suspended five cops on Friday for their negligence in the duty. A man had allegedly assaulted a woman in the Lakhimpur Khera district.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a person on Friday for misbehaving with a woman candidate in block President polls. The incident took place on Thursday when the woman was filing her nomination for block President elections in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. According to Uttar Pradesh police, the youth, who misbehaved with the woman was Yash Verma, a resident of village Maksudepur, Uttar Pradesh. Later, Uttar Pradesh police reported that the man has turned out to be a supporter of an independent candidate. 

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Dhul SP, Lakhimpur Kheri said, "An accused has been arrested. The accused is a supporter of an independent candidate for kshetra Panchayat President polls. Four police teams have made to nab the other accused. An SHO Pasgawan, an inspector and 3 sub-inspectors have been suspended due to negligence in their duty."

Kheri Police tweeted, "Cases have been registered under Section 147, 171(F), 354, 392, 427 in connection with the incident of misbehaving with a woman candidate during filing nomination for Kshetra Panchayat President in Pasgawan block. Legal action is being taken against the arrested Yash Verma, a resident of village Maksudpur. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused. Four police teams have been formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police."

UP CM orders strict action

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action to be taken against the man who allegedly assaulted the woman. He instructed officials to suspend the jurisdictional officer and station in charge. The chief minister directed the team of nine officials in a meeting and said,

"Under no circumstances, any attempt to disrupt the law and order will be accepted. Police must act with extra vigilance and sensitivity. Strict action should be taken by confiscating the weapons of those demostrating arms."

