UP Police Take Action Against Man Doing Push-ups On Moving Car, Share Video

A video of a young man doing push-ups on a moving car in the middle of a road went viral on social media. The dangerous video caught the netizens attention and now it has come to the knowledge of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The UP police Uttar Pradesh Police have now taken to its official Twitter account to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter.

Youth performed push-ups on moving car

The UP Police has shared the video in which first the young man is doing push-ups on a moving car. However, later in the video, the person was seen apologising for doing the stunt. The video also features SSP Firozabad Ajay Kumar, who talks about the matter as he said that the challan has been issued against the person. The video clip has ended with an advisory for people to not get involved in such stunts that can lead to punishable offence. The caption alongside the video reads, "Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law! Stay Strong, Stay Safe!". Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has got more than 59000 likes and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Enjoyed, Sir, such action should be taken so that everyone can get a lesson Thank you up to police from the heart" . Another individual commented, "UP police nailed it..3 bow for ur work..keep it up." "UP police most active police force in entire country on Social media & real time duty", another person commented.

meanwhile police Ahh bete tum to bade heavy driver ho bhaiðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — DEEPAK KUMAR (@DEEKU01) March 13, 2021

I hope u made him the remaining pushups that would make him mentally strong as well!! — seeking truth (@contevolve) March 13, 2021

ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™



Swag of UP Police is high now a days..... Keep your morales high. — à¤…à¤¹à¤®à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¿ (@arcadian_crow) March 13, 2021

These ppl should deserve punishment. Even in my street boys ride bikes at very high speed & honk. But no action — Prahasini (à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¨à¥€) (@logicalbrain23) March 13, 2021

Ye hamari car hai ye push up hai aur ye Challan ki bharpai ho rahi hai — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) March 13, 2021

Great job done by UP

police. This type vaga bound who not only danger their own life but endanger the lives and safety of other people — Praveen (@Praveen45729995) March 15, 2021

Great Job done by UP police — Ankit Verma GoldSmith (@goldsmith_ankit) March 13, 2021

UP police shares anti-spitting advisory

A few months back, the UP police had shared a witty meme to convey an important advisory about spitting in public premises amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the department shared nearly 23 seconds-footage of the famous dacoit ‘Gabbar’ from the popular Bollywood movie Sholay. The footage from the Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan starer displayed an important message about spitting in public which was declared a punishable ‘offense’ under the consolidated revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.