UP Police Tightens Security To Ensure Trouble-free New Year Celebrations

Tightening security ahead of New Year celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives to all security personnel and deployed adequate number of patrolling vehicles at crowded places to prevent any law and order situation in the state.

"In order to celebrate New Year in a peaceful manner, we have issued state- wise directives to all police personnel. We have instructed the officers to ensure there is no ruckus in the state, especially at malls, market places, clubs and bars," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

"We have deployed the police force in adequate numbers in these places, both in uniform and civil dress. Moreover, police teams will be placed at every major crossing with breath analysers to check drunken driving cases," he said.

The officer noted that the security men will ensure that no harassment is done to women and children during these celebrations, and for that "we have deployed UP-112 patrolling vehicles along with women officers".

Senior officials of the state police force will start patrolling the streets from Saturday evening itself.

Kumar said security has also been stepped up at religious places which also see a rush of people during such events.

He also appealed to people to follow the traffic advisory issued by the police. "Police will be providing alternative parking facilities. We have also identified spots where youth have often indulged in stunt riding. We have placed zigzag barriers at these points to prevent such stunts and save precious lives," the ADGP added.

