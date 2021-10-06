The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday informed that several teams are analysing multiple videos of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident wherein eight people including four farmers were killed. Speaking to the media, Lucknow Zone's Additional General of Police (ADG) SN Sabat informed that there are multiple videos of the incident that have surfaced. However, the ADG said that the conclusion cannot be determined based on a single video.

"These videos can be used as evidence and we have a lot of videos that we are going through. We have also requested the people and media to provide original footage and more videos of the incident if they have them so that we can use them in our investigation," said ADG SN Sabat.

However, when asked about the possibility of Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni being called for the probe, the ADG refused to give out any further details of the ongoing investigation.

#WATCH "I can't answer questions about an ongoing investigation,"ADG Lucknow Zone on being asked about whether Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, will be called for probe in Lakhimpur Kheri incident pic.twitter.com/vX3ZQb8onK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2021

Ashish Mishra Named In FIR

Meanwhile, in a big development Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The complainant, Jagjit Singh said that farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the playground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter College on October 3 by showing black flags. Further, the FIR also mentions that three vehicles ferrying Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown persons drove towards the event venue in Banbirpur village at high speed at around 3 pm. The FIR also claims that Ashish Mishra was sitting on the left seat of his SUV.

It further added that Mishra fired at protesters and proceeded ahead by mowing down the protesting farmers. Alleging that two farmers succumbed to bullet injuries, the complainant added that Ashish Mishra's three cars turned turtle due to high speed which left many passersby injured. After this, he reportedly opened fire again and fled the spot. The FIR then claimed that no action was taken against the Union MoS for allegedly threatening farmers. It added that the incident was a 'pre-planned conspiracy' by Ajay Mishra and his son.

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.