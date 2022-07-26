UP Policemen Save Lives Of Kanwariyas Drowning In Rapti River; Honoured For Brave Effort

With the arrival of the month of Sawan and Lord Shiva devotees traveling on their foot for Kanwar Yatra, two kanwariyas were reported to be saved from drowning in the Rapti river in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district. Meanwhile, Police constables, Sandeep Yadav and Chandan Singh, who were on duty showcased courage and rescued the kawariyas from drowning in deep waters.

Following the incident, the two Police constables were honoured by the officers of the Police Headquarters on Tuesday in order to encourage and motivate other policemen.

The kanwariyas reached the Rapti river in UP's Siddharthnagar district on July 18. The victims identified as Dharmpal and Suraj Agrahari, residents of village Bhatgwa of Dumariaganj tehsil area, came in contact with strong currents of the river while they were filling the water. However, the drowning kanwariyas were rescued by the constables after they saw the two youths drowning in the river.

Kanwar Yatra: Annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva

Kawar Yatra is the annual pilgrimage performed by the devotees of Lord Shiva, also known as 'Kanwariyas'. The annual trek is organised every year wherein Lord Shiva devotees travel on foot to fetch holy water of the Ganga from various religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand.

A large number of devotees are expected this year as the yatra is taking place after almost last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in anticipation that numerous devotees will arrive this year, all necessary measures and precautions were taken by the authorities to ensure safety of the devotees.

Kanwar Yatra 2022

Lord Shiva devotees from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi merge at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Neelkanth, Gangotri and other places in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar with the onset of the Hindu month of ‘Sawan’. They fetch the holy water of Ganga to offer it to Lord Shiva in temples of their areas.

The holy Kanwar Yatra began on July 14 this year. Most devotees from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, western UP and Rajasthan take national highway 58 to reach their destinations as the highway passes through Haridwar, Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meeeut, Ghaziabad and Noida (UP).