UP Police's Animated Video Urging Riders To 'embrace Safe Riding' Grabs Attention

Uttar Pradesh police has posted an animated video to being awareness among people and especially the youth, about road safety, to avoid any untoward incident.

The idea for this campaign came after a video caught the attention of the police where a man was driving a scooter, while the woman sitting behind faced the opposite direction.

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Police, and it was written, "Embrace Safe Riding’. Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams! Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note?"

Also, in the video, along with the visuals, it was written, "If this is the relationship goal you wish for? We’re sure it’ll end in a ‘Hurt-break’. #FallForSafety, especially when you are with your loved ones! Road Safety Month (5th Jan to 4th Feb).

'Embrace Safe Riding'



Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams!



Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note ?#DriveSafeRideSafe#RoadSafetyMonth pic.twitter.com/DZZJuheemA — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 19, 2023

Later on January 18, police held the 23-year-old rider Vicky, and imposed sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The girl was not booked with any charges as she was a minor and was left with a warning.

“The tweet garnered over 11,923 impressions, over 300 likes and retweets and was appreciated by many for its innovative take while the incident is still fresh in the minds of most social media users", Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastava, the in-charge of the social media centre of UP Police, told PTI.

This is not the first time, the Uttar Pradesh police has used a creative approach to aware people. Before this animated videos related to drunk driving, rash riding, or any other incidents hampering the safety of roads have been made to aware citizens, added Srivastava.

He continued telling that Uttar Pradesh police is holding a ‘road safety month’ from January 5 to February 4 to educate people about the safety norms on roads.



(With input from PTI)