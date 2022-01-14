UP polls: SP's Nahid Hasan first to file nomination papers

Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana assembly constituency Nahid Hasan on Friday became the first candidate to file his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls beginning next month.

Hasan was the lone candidate who filed his nomination papers on the first day of issuance of notification on the UP Assembly elections.

He is a two-time SP MLA from Kairana constituency in Shamli district.

According to the Election Commission, in the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 10.

The last date for filing nomination papers is January 21. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 24, while January 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, 2,27,83,739 (over 2.27 crore) voters --- including 1,23,31,251 (over 1.23 crore) male voters, 1,04,51,053 (over 1.04 crore) female voters and 1,435 third gender voters are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres. PTI NAV CK

