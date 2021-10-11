UP Power Crisis: Yogi Adityanath Calls Emergency Meeting With Officials On Monday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday has called for an emergency meeting over an alleged power crisis in the state. The meeting has been called for 3:30 pm. The CM has called for all commissioners from across the state, ADG vigilance and all-district magistrates. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also cited the need for a similar meeting.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will now chair a crucial meeting to study the looming power crisis in the state. According to Republic Network TV sources, issues of power crisis, wrong meter readings and power theft in the state will be discussed in the meeting. Several reports have claimed that parts of UP are now facing 4-7 hours of power cuts. The UP CM is likely to analyse the situation and come up with feasible actions to tackle the situation.

India Staring at power crisis due to coal shortage

Currently, an energy crisis is looming in some states, including Delhi and Punjab, due to a combination of factors such as excess rainfall hitting coal movement and imported coal-based power plants generating less than half of their capacity due to record-high rates.

Power producers and distributors have warned of blackouts as generation units are running coal as low as it would last two days. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought urgent intervention of PM Modi in matters pertaining to the developing energy crisis. However, the Coal Ministry has said the country has adequate coal stocks and low inventory doesn't mean generation will stop as stock is being continuously replenished.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the crisis has been averted for two days after the resumption of gas supply to the Bawana plant. However, the minister warned that the national capital against a "blackout" if enough power is not supplied in the coming days. Earlier on Sunday, Union Power Minister RK Singh also dismissed reports and of the shortage of coal in the country. Unlike the situation in China, India has a sufficient amount of coal to fulfil the increasing demand as well, he said.

Image: PTI/ Unsplash