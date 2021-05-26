Last Updated:

UP: Priest Found Murdered In Barabanki, Miscreants Allegedly Attacked With Sharp Objects

The police have started investigating the matter by forming three teams after a passer-by found the dead body and informed the police in UP's Barabanki.

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, a temple priest was allegedly murdered and found dead on Wednesday afternoon. The priest was reportedly sleeping in the temple and initial reports suggest that the priest was attacked with a sharp object by miscreants. A villager who was passing by the spot found the priest's body lying in a ruined condition and informed the police. 

As per the ground reports accessed by Republic TV, Barabanki police reached the spot and have started investigating the alleged crime. The Senior Police (SP) of Barabanki has formed three teams of police to find the accused and have 24/7 updates on the investigation. According to the top officials, a significant lead on the matter is expected within 24 hours as multiple teams have been created by the police. More details are awaited. 

The unfortunate incident comes up nearly a month after a 50-year-old temple priest was found dead with stab wounds in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. After the incident, the area was marked with high-alert as communal tensions had increased in the district.

Temple priest found dead in Agra

In March 2021, a blood-soaked body of a priest was found from a temple and upon investigation, it was found that an axe was allegedly used to kill the priest. In February 2021, a 50-year-old temple priest was murdered at a village under the Islam Nagar police station of UP. Last year, in May a sadhu's body was found at his ashram Nanded's Umri in Maharashtra. In March, a horrifying incident was reported from Maharashtra's Palghar where a mob had lynched a sadhu to death. A video of the crime had also gone viral on social media depicting the horror of the scene. On 23rd July 2020, a Hindu saint was found hanging from a tree in the temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. In July, a shiv temple caretaker was found murdered in Meerut. In October 2020, a temple priest had died after he was set on fire by a few people at Bukna village of Rajasthan.

In past one year, there have been several cases of temple priests found dead under eerie circumstances. 

