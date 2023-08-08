Last Updated:

UP Private Schools Shut In Protest Of Institute Teachers Arrest In Student's Suicide Case

Shreya Tiwari, student of Children's Girls College in Azamgarh, allegedly killed herself. Representatives from the private schools' association demanded an unbiased probe.

Press Trust Of India
Private schools in Uttar Pradesh were closed on Tuesday following a call by their association to protest against the arrest of a principal and a teacher in connection with the suicide of a student in Azamgarh district.

Shreya Tiwari, a Class 11 student of Children's Girls College in Azamgarh's Harbanspur, allegedly killed herself on July 31. Principal Sonam Mishra and class teacher Abhishek Rai were arrested in the matter on August 5 following a complaint by the girl's family members.

Taking note of the incident, representatives from the private schools' association met Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on Monday to demand an unbiased probe.

On the call of the Association of Private Schools, Uttar Pradesh, all private schools, including those affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the state board, were closed on Tuesday, its chief Atul Kumar told PTI.

He said they are touched by the girl's death and added that the teacher and the principal were jailed without a fair investigation.

"We will chalk out our future strategy after meeting our members," Kumar added. 

