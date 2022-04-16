UP Put On High Alert After Jahangirpuri Clashes; Extra Forces Deployed In Sensitive Areas

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh after violent clashes were reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area during 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. UP Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that sufficient forces have been deployed in sensitive areas and in areas adjoining Delhi.

Additional police forces have been deployed in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad. Kumar has also asked the social media cell of the police to keep a check on rumour-mongering regarding the violence.

"In view of the incident in Delhi, we have directed field officers to patrol and deploy sufficient force in sensitive areas and in areas adjoining Delhi. Strict action is to be taken against anti-social elements. We are sharing real-time info with Delhi Police," Prashant Kumar said.

Clashes during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Shoba Yatra procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

According to police, there was stone pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the clashes that occurred at around 6 pm. Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed there and in other communally sensitive areas.

Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy said that it was a traditional procession that is taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year. "When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted," Roy said.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed.

"Our senior officers are on the ground and patrolling is being done in all areas. Strict action will be taken against the people involved. First priority was containment which is already done," Delhi Police Commissioner told Republic.