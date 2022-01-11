UP Reports 11,089 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 11,089 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 44,466 while five more deaths pushed the overall death toll to 22,937, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Gonda and Azamgarh, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 543 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, increasing the total number of the recoveries to 16,89,526, the statement said.

A total of 2.05 lakh samples were tested for presence of COVID-19 in the last one day.

