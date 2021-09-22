UP reports 13 COVID-19 cases

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, as per an official statement issued said here.

With this, the overall infection tally in the state rises to 17,09,693, while the death toll stands at 22,887, it stated.

Of the fresh cases, three each were reported from Allahabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and two from Bulandshahr, the statement said.

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries so far to 16,86,612, it showed.

The count of active cases stands at 194, the statement said.

So far, over 7.67 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including more than 1.88 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI NAV IJT