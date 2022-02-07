UP Reports 2,779 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,779 new COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 20,44,517 and its death toll to 23,318.

Among the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Lucknow, Varanasi, Hardoi, Chandauli and Ballia, the state government said in a statement.

As many as 7,117 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking their tally to 19,93,043 so far, it said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 28,156, it added.

More than 1.78 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)