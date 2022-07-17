UP: Row Erupts Over Temple Land Being Converted Into Graveyard; Probe Underway

In a recent development from Uttar Pradesh, an ancient Lord Krishna temple land has been allegedly turned into a graveyard at Shahpur village in the Kosikalan area of Mathura. The Temple Seva Trust and Dharma Raksha Sangh have accused the then village head under the erstwhile Samajwadi Party regime of allowing the development in September 2004.

Sources said that after receiving information about the issue, the Temple Seva Trust and Dharma Raksha Sangh member, Ramavatar Gurjar, issued an official complaint. Additionally, sources also revealed that police officials have filed a case against 23 people including SP leader Bhola Khan and tehsildar Lekhpal. According to reports, Ramavatar has been receiving death threats since the time he issued the complaint and he is also being allegedly framed in false cases by local islamists in the area.

According to sources, no accused has been arrested so far. However, sources revealed that there is resentment among Hindu organisations regarding the conspiracy behind converting the temple land into a graveyard.

Temple was destroyed by floods: Ramavatar Gurjar

While speaking to Republic TV, Mathura Temple Seva Trust and Dharma Raksha Sangh's Ramavatar Gurjar said, “For many years, a graveyard is being constructed which was ideally a Lord Krishna Temple. The temple was destroyed by floods from Yamuna earlier and all the debris was removed later.” “However, on seeing the barren land, some unknown sources converted that into a mazar (graveyard). The land of the temple was converted into a graveyard by conspiring with revenue records. After receiving information, we issued an official complaint and several meetings were held with Hindu organisations. We also went through official documents of the land,” Ramavatar Gurjar added.

Sources said that a probe is underway and Police officials have found that the land records were manipulated at the district level to show the land as a graveyard instead of the Lord Krishna Temple.